HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Some CEOs from North Alabama took part in an event to help fight ALS.

The ALS CEO Soak happened at Huntsville’s Bicentennial Park on Tuesday. Community leaders got soaked in the fountain in an effort to raise money and awareness for the ALS Association’s mission.

Organizers say it’s important to continue the fight against the always fatal progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

“It’s really important to have awareness about ALS, how devastating it is, and the fact that it’s a fatal disease with no known cure at this point,” said ALS Association Alabama Chapter co-founder Stuart Obermann.

“There’s no cure for ALS today. So, more funding helps bring the attention, helps provide the research that’s needed to hopefully bring the cure one day to ALS,” said Crestwood Medical Center CEO Matthew Banks.

News 19’s own Kelley Smith was there emceeing the 2023 event.

Donations collected go toward providing care, medical equipment, and more to people.