HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in North Alabama took home some big wins during their annual conference, garnering national recognition for the work being done in our area to help improve children’s futures.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals was named ‘Small Agency of the Year’ and a Huntsville Police officer received an award for his volunteering efforts with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, based in Huntsville.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America made the announcement at their national conference in Anaheim, California last week. Deputy Chief Michael Johnson was given the Janice and Bill Hanna Good Steward Award. The award honors a local board leader who exemplifies the qualities of stewardship.

The CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley, Michelle Linville, nominated Johnson for the award. The Deputy Chief is a volunteer mentor or ‘Big Brother’ with the organization. He also serves on the nonprofit’s board of directors.

In her nomination, Linville wrote, “I can honestly say that I’m not sure how he juggles his commitments, but I know that he is a very engaged Big and board member.” She continued, “To say that he gives his all to anything that he’s involved in would be an understatement.”

Gina Mashburn is the CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Shoals. She says she was shocked and delighted when they received the award. She credits the agency’s success to its staff and volunteers, as well as parents who enroll their children in the program.

“We had a great year last year. And we did many things. We gave out scholarships to our high school mentors, we increased our revenue goals $50k over what we were planning. We started two new school-based programs and just did a lot of great things,” Mashburn said.

Both the Shoals and Huntsville agencies are affiliated with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. They both pair kids with local leaders and community members through a mentorship program. Participants are referred to as Bigs and Littles.

According to the national organization, when compared to youth that are not involved with the organization, Littles were 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to use alcohol, and 52% less likely to skip school.