HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – More than 370,000 veterans live in Alabama, according to an estimate from the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics. Still Serving Veterans, based in Huntsville, offers support for military members after they come home.

The nonprofit has been in operation for more than 17 years. The organization specializes in helping veterans find careers.

“That is something that is a very difficult process for them often because they have not been in the workforce for a long time,” said Janet Page with the organization.

The staff at the nonprofit are veterans themselves. They are very excited to celebrate National Hire A Veteran Day on July 25. Page says annually, 200,000 veterans come home and leave the military.

“That is a time when I’d like everybody to stop and take a look at how they can honor veterans and try to get them into the workforce,” Page stated.

She says there are many benefits to hiring veterans, including the discipline instilled in them during their service, the ability to embrace teamwork and advanced knowledge of technology.

Coming up in October, Still Serving Veterans is holding its largest annual fundraiser, its golf tournament. It will take place on October 12, at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove. People can register for the event on the Still Serving Veterans website.