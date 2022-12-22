HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. advocates on behalf of young black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity.

Through advocacy work, the nonprofit works to influence policy that will promote gender equity in health, education and economic empowerment.

The overall goal of the organization is to give a socio-economic inequity-free world to the Black women and girls of tomorrow.

The Greater Huntsville area chapter is working on the health initiative, through a feminine hygiene product drive.

The products and money raised will go to 5th – 12th-grade girls attending Title I schools.

The NCBW-GHAC is working with the state to collect the products and monetary donations.

For more information about the Greater Huntsville area chapter and to get involved, click here.