HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A nonprofit is collecting blankets and cold weather gear for the homeless ahead of the most frigid months of the year.
Continuum of Care for the Homeless will host the drive from October to February.
Items being accepted for the drive include blankets, coats or jackets, gloves, socks, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, toboggans, sweatshirts and sweatpants, and scarves. All items should be new or gently used, and only in adult sizes.
Items can be dropped off at any of the following locations:
Huntsville
- Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church: 1919 Brandontown Road | 256-539-1070
- St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church: 8020 Whitesburg Drive | 256-881-7223
- Latham United Methodist Church: 109 Weatherly Drive | 256-881-4069
- Church of the Nativity Episcopal Church: 208 Eustis Avenue | 256-533-2455
- Monte Sano United Methodist Church: 601 Monte Sano Blvd. | 256-533-6083
- First Christian Church: 3209 Whitesburg Drive | 256-881-0150
- St. Thomas Episcopal Church: 12200 Bailey Cove Road | 256-880-0247
- The Rock Family Worship Center: 3401 Holmes Avenue NW | 256-533-9292
- Manna House: 2110 S. Memorial Parkway | 256-503-4848
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- First Stop, Inc. @ The Living Room: 2820 Governors Drive SW | 256-533-3391
- Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless: 1580 Sparkman Drive NW Ste. 111 | 256-261-3029
- Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter: 305 Seminole Drive SW | 256-536-5576
- Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thrive Alabama: 301 Governors Drive Ste. 160 | 256-536-4700 Ext. 2209
- Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Alabama Non-Violent Offenders (ANVOO): 701 Andrew Jackson way NE | 256-288-3175
- Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Madison
- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: 786 Hughes Road | 256-864-0788 (use bin in the breezeway)
In order to drop off donations, contact the individual locations to confirm office hours.
For more information about the cold weather gear drive, call 256-508-9924.