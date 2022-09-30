HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A nonprofit is collecting blankets and cold weather gear for the homeless ahead of the most frigid months of the year.

Continuum of Care for the Homeless will host the drive from October to February.

Items being accepted for the drive include blankets, coats or jackets, gloves, socks, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, toboggans, sweatshirts and sweatpants, and scarves. All items should be new or gently used, and only in adult sizes.

Items can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Huntsville

Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church : 1919 Brandontown Road | 256-539-1070

: 1919 Brandontown Road | 256-539-1070 St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church: 8020 Whitesburg Drive | 256-881-7223

8020 Whitesburg Drive | 256-881-7223 Latham United Methodist Church: 109 Weatherly Drive | 256-881-4069

109 Weatherly Drive | 256-881-4069 Church of the Nativity Episcopal Church: 208 Eustis Avenue | 256-533-2455

208 Eustis Avenue | 256-533-2455 Monte Sano United Methodist Church: 601 Monte Sano Blvd. | 256-533-6083

601 Monte Sano Blvd. | 256-533-6083 First Christian Church: 3209 Whitesburg Drive | 256-881-0150

3209 Whitesburg Drive | 256-881-0150 St. Thomas Episcopal Church: 12200 Bailey Cove Road | 256-880-0247

12200 Bailey Cove Road | 256-880-0247 The Rock Family Worship Center: 3401 Holmes Avenue NW | 256-533-9292

3401 Holmes Avenue NW | 256-533-9292 Manna House: 2110 S. Memorial Parkway | 256-503-4848 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2110 S. Memorial Parkway | 256-503-4848 First Stop, Inc. @ The Living Room: 2820 Governors Drive SW | 256-533-3391 Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2820 Governors Drive SW | 256-533-3391 North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless: 1580 Sparkman Drive NW Ste. 111 | 256-261-3029 Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

1580 Sparkman Drive NW Ste. 111 | 256-261-3029 The Salvation Army Emergency Shelter: 305 Seminole Drive SW | 256-536-5576 Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

305 Seminole Drive SW | 256-536-5576 Thrive Alabama: 301 Governors Drive Ste. 160 | 256-536-4700 Ext. 2209 Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

301 Governors Drive Ste. 160 | 256-536-4700 Ext. 2209 Alabama Non-Violent Offenders (ANVOO): 701 Andrew Jackson way NE | 256-288-3175 Weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

701 Andrew Jackson way NE | 256-288-3175

Madison

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: 786 Hughes Road | 256-864-0788 (use bin in the breezeway)

In order to drop off donations, contact the individual locations to confirm office hours.

For more information about the cold weather gear drive, call 256-508-9924.