HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some children across the Tennessee Valley are sleeping in uncomfortable conditions. “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” wants to combat that issue, one bed at a time.

Roughly two to three percent of American children are without beds, according to “Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” which is a volunteer organization that builds, assembles and delivers beds to children and families in need.

The Huntsville Chapter spent Juneteenth building beds for kids who need a place to sleep in Madison County, as part of a special “community bed builds” project. Their mission was to raise enough funds for 50 beds and get them built.

“Each bed has a story and each one is different,” said Mary Ena Heath, chapter president for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Since November, the Huntsville Chapter has delivered more than 200 handmade beds to kids in Madison County.

“We take things for granted, the smaller things and something as big as me sleeping in my bed every night, there are actually kids out here that have never slept in a bed so it brings joy to my heart to know that we’re doing something positive,” said Devin Jennings, a volunteer for the project on Monday.

Dozens of volunteers showed up to leave their mark on a “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” bed. Assembly stations were set up to help complete the process.

Cadis Ammons has helped the organization before with someone in his fraternity. After hearing about another opportunity, he says he was eager to return.

“So I came out with him one day, and I just fell in love with what everybody was doing and the passion everybody has to do something better for the community. Coming out here was something I wanted to spend my Monday doing and I’m happy to be here,” Ammons said.

Research shows that proper sleep conditions can prevent mental and physical ailments in children. To help in those efforts, Heath says these beds can help ensure “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

“It’s amazing when you deliver these beds and you get to know the families and see how hard they’re trying, and how much they love each other, and how much they want the very best for their children. If we offer a little bit of that with these beds, that’s what we try to do,” Heath added.

To reach out to the Huntsville Chapter about volunteering, donating or applying for a bed, you can email them here, find them on Facebook or call them at 844.432.2337 x 5777.

The organization has other chapters across North Alabama, located in Hartselle, Franklin County and the Shoals. For more information on these chapters or to find out how you can volunteer, donate or apply for a bed in those areas, you can visit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.