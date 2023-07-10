MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Just weeks ahead of a new school year, the Madison County School System announced nine new principals for schools across the county.

From Sparkman High School to Endeavor Elementary, officials provided a little background info on all of the new leaders going into the 2023-2024 school year:

● Justina Wills will be the new principal of Buckhorn Middle School. She attended Alabama State University, the University of West Alabama and Auburn University. Ms. Wills has worked in public education for 14 years. During that time, she has served as an adult education instructor, English teacher, school counselor, and assistant principal. Wills prides herself most on her work with at-risk youth. She is passionate about building the capacity of her faculty and staff in areas such as culturally responsive teaching, restorative discipline practices, and trauma-informed

schools. Justina is committed to creating safe spaces for all students.

● Central School will see Susan Hancock promoted to principal, after 14 years spent as the school’s assistant principal. She has a total of 24 years of public education experience. Ms. Hancock attended Jacksonville State University, the University of Alabama and the University of West Alabama. Her service includes positions as Instructional Coach, English Teacher, Interventionist, Social Studies Teacher, and Cheerleading Coach. She wants to use her knowledge and skills to promote a safe and academically challenging school environment and encourage

students and staff to set high standards for maximum success.

● Dana Cooper was announced as the new leader of Endeavor Elementary, as she marks 29 years working in public and charter schools. She went to LeMoyne College, Houston Baptist University and Kennesaw State University. Ms. Cooper’s experience includes work as a Special Education teacher, elementary teacher, Instructional Coach, Assistant Principal, and Principal. She has also held the distinguished National Board Certified Teacher certification in the area of Special Education. She believes in leading with compassion and grace. A positive, reflective, and supportive learning community is an integral part of students’ learning and prepares them for future leadership.

● At Harvest Elementary, Jerry Screws is set to take over as principal for the upcoming school year. She attended Birmingham-Southern College, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Samford University. Ms. Screws began her career in public education in 2005, and during her tenure, she has worked as a teacher, academic interventionist, assistant principal, and principal. Ms. Screws believes all students can learn and achieve when provided with a loving, fun environment that meets their needs. Her goal is for each child to meet their highest potential and become a lifelong learner.

● Angela Toyebo will be the principal at Hazel Green Elementary, with 24 years of public education under her belt. She went to the University of Science of Arts of Oklahoma and

Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Ms. Toyebo has served as an elementary classroom teacher, Parent Educator, English teacher, Instructional Coach, and principal. She comes to MCSS as a distinguished National Board Certified Teacher. Ms. Toyebo has worked in Oklahoma her entire career. She loves elementary education and thrives in communication with teachers, students, and parent-facing roles.

● For the Madison County Virtual Academy, Scott McMickin will take over as principal with 20 years of public education. He attended the University of Alabama and Samford

University. Mr. McMickin’s experience includes being a Marine Biology teacher, Pre-AP Biology teacher, varsity football coach, and Assistant Principal at Sparkman High School. Mr. McMickin believes that education does not end at graduation; it is only the start of being a lifelong learner. Educators are to ensure that students are prepared for that process, regardless of where that takes the student when their high school days are over.

● Matthew Parkin will be the new principal of Meridianville Middle School for the upcoming school year. He has been involved with public education for13 years. Mr. Parkin went to Jacksonville State University and the University of South Alabama. His experience includes work as an Academic Interventionist, Pre-AP Biology teacher, AP Physics teacher, Physical Science teacher, athletics coach, and Assistant Principal. Mr. Parkin brings a passion for sharing knowledge through a patient and tolerant attitude. His philosophy for school administration is to enable a school to grow and assist students and teachers in reaching their maximum potential.

● At Sparkman High School, Todd Dreifort was announced as the new leader. He attended Wichita University and has nearly 30 years of public education experience. Throughout his career, he has served as a History teacher, athletics coach, Athletic Director, Assistant Principal, and Principal. As an education leader, Dreifort encourages students and staff to strive for

excellence in both academics and life. On a side note, Mr. Dreifort played college

baseball at Wichita State University, where he was a member of the 1989 College World

Series Championship team. He also played professional baseball for the Montreal Expos.

● Kellen Conaway will take over as principal at Sparkman Middle School, marking his 15th year working in public education. He attended Alabama A&M University, the University of West

Alabama and the University of Arkansas. He has served as a high school History teacher, school

counselor, Assistant Principal, and Principal. His most recent assignment was as Principal

at Buckhorn Middle School. Mr. Conaway’s passion is developing positive relationships

with everyone within the community, working with students as they grow, supporting

teachers and staff to reach their greatest potential, strengthening a connection between

school and home, and fostering a positive school culture.

School officials say the MCSS features 30 top-ranked campuses, with state and nationally-recognized extra/co-curricular programs for our more than 20,000 students.

