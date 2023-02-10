MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Night To Shine is a prom-like experience for people with special needs. It’s designed to be inclusive for people with all sorts of disabilities and conditions.

On February 10, Night To Shine was hosted in North Alabama for the first time since 2020.

Executive Coordinator Dustin Phillips told News 19 that Night To Shine is designed to be as inclusive as possible.

“Our exceptional needs population often gets overlooked, especially when they leave public education,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of programs available to them, and the ones that we do have sometimes are not always truly inclusive for them.”

Phillips later said that this event can teach other organizations how to be inclusive to people with special needs.

“We want to just lead the initiative to make sure that other churches, other organizations, schools, learn from this event so they can make their events more inclusive to the whole Shoals community,” Phillips said.

In 2021 and 2022, Night To Shine was held virtually. However, Phillips said that every member of their community is excited to be back in person.

“It’s a huge event because all these families are super excited,” Phillips said. “This is the first time for a lot of them that they’re going to be able to get reconnected to see their friends and their families.”

Night To Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The event includes a DJ, hair stylists, a red-carpet reception, and more.