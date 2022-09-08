HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Let’s just say it. Cancer sucks! Chances are you know someone who has had to fight for their life.

Jerry’s official headshot for the campaign!

I have family and friends who have battled breast cancer.

I’ve seen firsthand what it does to them, both physically and mentally as they courageously fought to beat the disease. I have also seen the smiles and tears when they won the battle.

But the fight isn’t over. That’s why I agreed to take part in the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink of North Alabama campaign this year. I want to do what I can to help raise money to help others in their fight down the road.

I wanted to do something fun, so I came up with the idea of using a photo of me reporting from 1979 and putting it on a t-shirt!

I took my idea to Kasey, our Graphic Designer here at WHNT, and she knocked it out of the park.

We’re working with the folks at Green Pea Press to screen RMWP Retro Jerry on a t-shirt. And we’re excited to partner with them to help raise money for research and to help people who are battling breast cancer.

I mean who doesn’t want 1979 Jerry on a shirt?!



If you’d like to order a shirt, here’s a link to the Green Pea Press Real Men Wear Pink page.

Or you can donate to our campaign by clicking on this link to the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink page we’ve set up online. Either way, thank you for helping us raise money in the fight.