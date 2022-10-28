HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Great Diaper Drive is BACK and we could not be more thrilled to help the littlest members of our community.

Did you know that one in three families struggle with diaper needs?

The Great Diaper Drive is a project EVERYONE can get behind.

Every baby needs a clean diaper. Some families are forced to make horrible decisions between rent, paying the light bill, feeding the family or a clean diaper for their child.

If a baby is left in a dirty diaper, their health is in jeopardy.

Diapers and wipes are getting more expensive by the day. Local store-brand diapers cost between 15 and 16 cents per diaper. A newborn can use up to 12 diapers a day – and that adds up.

News 19’s goal for 2022 is to raise 175,000 diapers – to help families right here in the Tennessee Valley.

Donations to the Great Diaper Drive benefit the Food Bank of North Alabama Diaper Bank.

It Starts Now!

You can donate diapers at participating Walmarts from October 28 through November 11. News 19 will be showcasing stories over the next two weeks and we have some FUN things in store.

While donations are accepted throughout that time, News 19 will be hosting a Blitzs Day on November 10 at the Walmart on Madison Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Come see your favorite News 19 anchors and reporters!! We would love to meet you and take pictures.

You can donate any size of diapers – boxes, plastic packs, brands, etc. We can take ’em all!

We can also take open boxes of diapers! Kiddos grow fast so if you have extras, those can also be donated.

Where Can We Drop Off Diapers?

Multiple Walmart locations across North Alabama are participating in the Great Diaper Drive – for a full list, click here.

There will be diaper bags and donation bins set up near the front of their store. A Walmart diaper bag is a bag full of diapers and wipes at different price points.

If you’re dropping off an “open box” of diapers, please tape up the box and drop off in any of the Walmart bins or, bring it to us on Blitz Day at the Walmart on Madison Blvd.

Some Ways You Can Collect Donations:

Host your own “Diaper Drive” with a diaper shower! You can bring your stash to our Blitz Day on November 10 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart on Madison Blvd.

Or if you want to avoid all the planning – how about a ‘virtual’ diaper shower? You can set up a diaper shower online for the Food Bank of North Alabama. It is easy to do on Walmart’s website and on Amazon. You can have the diaper donations shipped to the Food Bank of North Alabama, at 2000 Vernon Avenue SW Huntsville, AL 35805.

Host a Bake Sale or Chili Cook-Off! Get the office together and help make a difference with a sweet treat or yummy chili! Each person who wants to partake in the yummy foods needs to donate a pack or box of diapers!



If you would rather make monetary donations instead, we got you covered for that too!

TEXT “DIAPER” to 256-559-3299

Or scan our QR code below

Or donate through the online portal here

Whatever the circumstance – our babies deserve a clean diaper. We hope you will join us in helping the babies during the Great Diaper Drive.

If you have any questions – email interactive@whnt.com.