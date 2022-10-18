HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — News 19 and the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama partnered up once again for the 16th Annual Start With Trust® Auction.

You can register and begin to bid on Tuesday, October 18.

The auction features more than 100 items ranging from autographed Bryce Young and Derrick Henry jerseys, gift cards, hotel stays, jewelry, storm shelters and more. Click here to see all the items available.

BBB of North Alabama first launched its auction in 2007 after learning that “bogus” auction sites had climbed the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) list of complaints to the #2 spot for five years in a row.

The auction highlights companies that operate in North Alabama and allows local residents and businesses to bid on quality products and services in a safe environment.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the BBB of North Alabama to allow the group to continue offering free shred-day events, fraud summits and speaking engagements.

You can create a bidding account for free. The auction ends on October 31, 2022 at 3 p.m.