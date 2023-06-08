BRENHAM, Texas (WHNT) – Looking for an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Blue Bell’s got you covered.

The company’s newest flavor is called Java Jolt. It’s made up of Blue Bell’s popular Coffee ice cream, dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!”

Blue Bell also released Dr Pepper Float in May, which is available in half-gallon and pint sizes through 2024.

Beginning Thursday, June 8th, Java Jolt will be available in the pint size. But hurry fast! It’s only available for a limited time.