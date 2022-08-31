LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Limestone County school is integrating agriculture within the elementary curriculum to bring learning to life.

Lori Gibson, the agriculture teacher at Tanner Elementary School is overseeing the new program and hopes students who take part will learn about agriculture and the world around them, while having fun too.

Students learn about agriculture in the classroom and apply those lessons with hands-on experiences – like school gardens. However, education doesn’t stop in the garden… The program teaches them how to be farmers, scientists, nutritionists, teachers, and so much more.

“I hope that background knowledge comes about, maybe a spark of interest that will lead them down different paths – like veterinarian, biotechnology, those types of things. I just want to broaden their horizons and see that there are other possibilities for them,” Gibson told News 19.

The lessons have been structured to fit a five-day schedule, so each elementary class will meet once weekly with the agriculture teacher.

School leaders say this program is important because one in every four jobs relates to agriculture in some way.