MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The New Market Volunteer Fire Department is set to host their 2nd annual Community Day on Saturday, July 8.

The Volunteer Fire Department will be co-hosting this community event with Moores Mill Volunteer Fire, Central Volunteer Fire and Hazel Green Volunteer Fire.

This event will be held at Sharon Johnston Park, located on Coleman Road in New Market, at gate one.

(Photo from Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department)

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will be able to participate in various fireman games, visit food trucks, walk around to local vendor tables and more!

There will also be a cornhole tournament, which you can register for at the New Market Fire Department website. If you would like to register as a vendor, you can do so here.

This community event is fun for the whole family and free to attend to support the local fire departments.