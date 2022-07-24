NEW HOPE, Ala. (WHNT) – After being announced and breaking ground last year, a new public library and community center building in the City of New Hope is beginning to take shape.

Both City and Madison County crews continue laying in the finishing touches for the new city plaza, which is actually ahead of schedule and could open within the next six weeks, according to officials.

“We had a flood that ruined our old library and our old city hall, so we’re building basically a brand new library, a community room, and a doctor’s office,” New Hope Mayor Butch Taylor told News 19.

Two years after that flood, the city has focused on spending money where its families can benefit most, Taylor explained, after not having a functioning Huntsville-Madison County Public Library building anywhere near town.

“But now when we get this back, I’ve got it fixed so they can actually go in and access the community center if they get certain projects,” Taylor added. “I have a door that can go into the next building. So it’s really a 2-for-1 situation that really will help out the citizens and especially the kids of this city.”

Madison County Commissioner, and New Hope native, Craig Hill got approval from the commission to lend equipment for paving the new city plaza’s parking lot, likely saving the city a large sum.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job finding the funding, and going through what they’ve gone through to get the project moving so quickly, so we can open a library back up,” Hill said.

Once the location opens, Taylor says more projects are on the way for his “booming” town.

“We’re having to build a brand new $3 million sewer treatment plant to accommodate. We’ve got subdivisions going up everywhere. People are trying to move here because they want a little bit of land. We’re 10 miles from the lake and nine miles from the golf course in Hampton Cove, so it’s a great place to live. We’re trying to get it fixed up so maybe we can attract people to come here.”

The city expects the library and community center to officially open either just before or after Labor Day.