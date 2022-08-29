Ardmore, TN. (WHNT) — A new walk-in urgent care clinic opens Monday in Ardmore, Tennessee. Fast Pace Health says this clinic will provide patients with walk-in urgent care, primary, and preventative health care services.

The clinic is located at 26150 Main Street, Ardmore, Tenn. Officials say when opening this clinic, they wanted to make sure that it was convenient.

To start – they’ll be open Monday through Friday, eventually transitioning into a seven-day-a-week clinic.

The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and x-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for common urgent care ailments and medication prescriptions and refills.

This new location joins an expanding Fast Pace network of clinics – established in over 180+ communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana.

Hannah Denton, Nurse Practitioner at Fast Pace Health, grew up in the Ardmore community. She says this clinic is unique for the area.

“We’re the first ones in Ardmore, Tennessee – there’s never been a walk-in urgent care on this side,” said Denton. “We don’t take appointments, it’s a walk-in basis only. You can go online and reserve a spot online and start the registration. My hope is that this clinic will make some of the same-day services seen in urban areas more accessible to our rural areas.”

To celebrate the clinic’s grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday morning at the clinic, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Several city officials are expected to attend, though Denton says anyone is welcome to come out!

For more information about Fast Pace Health and the new Ardmore location, you can check out their website here.