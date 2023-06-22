HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR) held a demonstration ahead of the Fourth of July to show which types of fireworks are now legal for the holiday celebration.

Earlier this month, the Huntsville City Council amended the City’s fireworks ordinance to legalize the use of nonexplosive and nonaerial sparkling devices. These handheld or ground-based products include cylindrical and cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels and ground spinners.

This demonstration kicks off a two-week fireworks safety and education campaign by the City of Huntsville and HFR.

If you choose to partake in the Fourth of July tradition of a firework display, make sure you purchase only approved types of fireworks within city limits.

“We passed the ordinance to allow ground-based products,” Fire Marshall Daniel Wilkerson said.

The fire marshall said these approved fireworks “do not make a loud bang” and that they are not “aerial.”

Sparklers and other ground-based products are on the approved list of fireworks. If you decide to purchase ones that are not on the approved list, you can expect to have them taken away from you, then you can expect to pay a fine in addition to court costs. A fine for unapproved fireworks can cost you up to $500.

Wilkerson proceeded to talk about safety tips in regard to firework safety, some of which are shown below.

Wilkerson also recommends that if you choose to take advantage of the new fireworks ordinance, to:

wear protective clothing

be sober: do not drink and ‘light up’

don’t let children light or play with fireworks

For more information about this new ordinance, visit the Official Website of the City of Huntsville here.