HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In need of food or back-to-school supplies? One Generation Away and the city of Huntsville’s youth program are working together to distribute food and supplies.

OneGenAway will set up its mobile food pantry at Calhoun Community College on Saturday, July 16.

The nonprofit will be working with Community Awareness For Youth (CAFY) to also give a backpack with school supplies.

“When school is out for the summer, many families become more susceptible to food insecurity,” said Chris Whitney, the founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “With grocery prices rising at such a high rate, food is difficult enough to obtain, and new school supplies can further strain the budget. We hope coming together with CAFY to provide both food and backpacks relieves some of that late-summer stress for families.”

There will be enough food for 300 families and 750 backpacks for kids.

The organization says no registration is required to receive help.

“We are particularly thrilled to provide these goods to anyone who shows up, no paperwork or proof of need required, said Daelyn Houser, OneGenAway’s Alabama manager,” said Daelyn Houser, OneGenAway’s Alabama manager.

The event will happen in the Huntsville campus parking lot located at 102 Wynn Drive from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or supplies run out.