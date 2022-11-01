FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) – If you or someone you know is in need of groceries, Kudzu Millwork will be distributing free groceries on Nov. 12 at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.

The event is a partnership between Kudzu Millwork, a vinyl window manufacturer, and OneGenAway, a non-profit whose mission is to bring fresh groceries to those in need through mobile food distributions such as this one.

Food will be given out beginning at 9 a.m and will continue until the groceries have run out. It is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Those looking to receive food will be served via drive-thru on the fairgrounds. Recipients will remain in their vehicles and be assisted by a volunteer who will load the groceries.

Each vehicle will receive one grocery cart of food due to the volume of traffic that is expected at the event.

Volunteers are still needed for the distribution to help bag and load groceries, as well as direct traffic. They would need to arrive at 7 a.m to help set up.

Anyone looking to volunteer can email Marcie@alltempwindows.com for more information.