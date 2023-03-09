HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — One local organization is working to help women in need get access to the hygiene products they need.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women just wrapped up its inaugural hygiene drive.

The group makes helping those who are less fortunate a top priority and organization President Dr. Laurie McCaulley said feminine products are a necessity for young women and the lack of these items has caused issues.

“What you are looking at nationwide, 42 percent of all low-income women and girls report that their missing two to three days from work and school because they don’t have their feminine products,” she said.

McCaulley said this can particularly affect young women who are still in school.

“For an average student of poverty they were missing almost 15 to 20 percent of school time just because they didn’t have this so your talking hundreds of academic hours that are lost,” she told News 19.

More than 8,000 feminine products were distributed across Northern Alabama, with a focus on Title 1 schools where many of the less fortunate students attend.

The coalition will continue looking to help school systems get these products.

“Schools systems have to purchase these items in hope that they are reimbursed for them,” McCaulley said. “We want them to take the funds that they are spending on these items and put them back into the classroom.”

While this was the first drive of its kind, the coalition said it will continue hosting drives to fulfill its obligation: giving back to the community.