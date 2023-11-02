HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 220 children in Alabama are searching for forever homes. November is National Adoption Month, and News 19 wants to shed light on the hundreds of children in need of adoptive homes.

For many, their journey begins with a foster family.

More than 6,000 children are in the state’s foster care system. These children may have lost their families or are unable to live with their birth families due to risk of physical abuse, neglect or sexual abuse. Children of all ages and ethnic backgrounds currently need homes.

Though the process of becoming a foster parent may be complicated and emotional, there are resources and support available.

In order to become a foster parent, you must meet several requirements.

You must be at least 19 years old.

Your home should be safe and comfortable for a child or sibling set.

You need enough space for a child and their belongings.

All family members in the household must be willing to share their home.

All adults in the home must be willing to undergo a detailed background check.

The Alabama Department of Human Resources has an Adoption and Foster Care Inquiry Form you can fill out if you would like more information.

Additionally, you can check out these resources for more information on foster care and adoption: