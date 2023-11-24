(WHNT) — For many, the holiday season is a treasured time spent making life-long memories with family and friends, but thousands of children in foster care in Alabama don’t get to experience a normal holiday season.

There are currently about 6,000 children in the foster care system in the state.

News 19 sat down with one couple, Jared and Rachel Pittman, who foster children with the goal that one day they will be reunified with their loved ones for the holidays and beyond.

“Not every foster child gets to go home for the holidays. And some of them, you know, come into care right around the holidays,” Rachel Pittman said.

The Pittmans say they have always wanted to make a difference, and when they were asked what has guided them through their fostering journey, they pointed to one thing – their faith.

“Especially as Christians, we feel strongly that if we’re going to say we care about that stuff, we need to be willing to have our home be a part of it,” Jared Pittman said.

As foster parents during the holidays, the Pittmans do everything to ensure each of their foster children feels right at home, including making cookies for Santa and reindeer food. But they also make sure to include the children’s biological parents.

“We don’t want to take away completely Christmas from their parents. So, we say ‘Santa’s going to bring you this, what do you want your mom and dad to get you?'” Rachel Pittman added.

Though these children won’t be theirs forever – Jared and Rachel want all foster children to feel loved during the holiday season. “Even though we’re not their biological family, we still are an important family to them as their foster family,” Jared said.

They do this with the hope that one day, all children will feel loved and be able to make lasting memories during the holidays with their own families.

“I think about that first holiday after they’ve been in foster care. Where it feels normal again. It feels good,” Rachel said.