(WHNT) — November is National Adoption Month, a nationwide initiative that aims to promote the importance of adoption and highlight the many kids in foster care still waiting for their forever families.

News 19 believes every child deserves a loving home. That’s why we’re putting a spotlight on the desperate need for foster to adoption in the North Alabama area.

In Alabama alone, around 5,800 children are currently in foster care, according to the Children’s Aid Society of Alabama. They say more than 200 of those children are waiting for a safe, loving, permanent family home.

Children’s Aid Society of Alabama runs the Alabama Pre/Post Adoption Connections (APAC) program which works to get those children adopted.

According to John Stone, Director of Advancement for Children’s Aid Society of Alabama, the program provides resources to support both kids and families embarking on the journey of adoption.

The resources provided are 100% free and include:

Pre-adoption training

Post-Adoption Support

Educational Workshops

Advocacy and Outreach

Those services continue throughout the lifetime of the child and the adoptive family as well, even after the adoption process is complete.

The APAC program has an office in Madison at 103 Mountain Brook Blvd.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting, you can visit the Children’s Aid Society of Alabama’s website. You can also contact 866-803-2722 or email apac@childrensaid.org.