ALABAMA (WHNT) – Each year, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) does their part to help stock food banks across America, including the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Food banks across the country tend to see donations slow down during the summer months.

Each year, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) does its part to help stock food banks across America, including the Food Bank of North Alabama.

For the last 30 years, on the second Saturday in May, the NALC has been collecting canned goods, and other non-perishables, for those in need in the communities they serve.

It’s all a part of their Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive, the largest one-day food drive in the nation.

This year, they’re continuing that effort.

Participants should leave donations by their mailbox before their mail carrier delivers their mail.

Mail carriers take those donations with them back to their respective post offices to be collected by the food bank in that area.

In the Tennessee Valley, the Food Bank of North Alabama will sort the collected donations and prepare them to be distributed to the more than 210 agencies they work with to feed those in need in the 11 counties they serve.

With about 151 thousand people who are food insecure in North Alabama, Food Bank of North Alabama CEO, Shirley Schofield says this is the easiest way to help those outside of the holiday season.

“We’re really lucky that this is a very giving community,” Schofield said. “[We] really do take that to heart and so people are really giving here. We’re happy with any kind of a donation. If someone is clearing out their food pantry at home and want to donate, we’re happy to have that. We’re happy with whatever we’re able to receive from the community.”

To participate in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, just leave your donations out by your mailbox before your mail is delivered Saturday, May 13th.