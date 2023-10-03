RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Birmingham Holocaust Education Committee and Northeast Community College will be hosting an exhibit highlighting Alabama’s Holocaust survivors through art.

The exhibit, Darkness into Life: Alabama Holocaust Survivors through Photography and Art, is an assembly of photography by Becky Seitel and art by Mitzi J Levi. The viewer is offered an intimate look into the memories of 20 Alabama Holocaust survivors.

Seitel and Levin visited with each of them, listening to their stories of life before, during and after the occupation. These survivors live in places like Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Opelika.

The artists provide thought-provoking and moving pieces in two mediums with text explaining the personal story behind each one. Biographies and maps will provide an additional historical dimension to the exhibit.

“Through the stories of these Alabama Holocaust survivors, we hope to impart this history, as well as a richer understanding of its impact on these individuals and their families, to a larger audience. View their pictures. Read their stories. Allow this exhibition to move you,” the artists echo.

The exhibit is now open and the hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exhibit ends on October 18.

For more exhibit information, you can contact Blake Wilhelm at 256-228-6001 ext. 2288 or visit the school’s website here.