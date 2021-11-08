Museums and memorials to visit this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a day to honor the men and women who served in our nation’s military branches.
Many will want to take a moment to reflect on what that means to them. These places have been set aside in our communities to honor and remember those who served.
Albertville Veterans Monuments
- Marshall County Courthouse
- 133 S Emmett St
- Albertville, AL 35950
Albertville Veterans Memorial
- Graham Park
- 207 Baltimore Ave
- Albertville, AL 35950
Cost of Freedom Veterans’ Museum
- 135 North Main Street
- Arab, Alabama 35016
Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial
- 200 Monroe St NW
- Huntsville, Ala. 35801
U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum
- 2060A Airport Road
- Huntsville, Ala. 35801
Patriot’s Mosaic
- Huntsville Depot Museum
- 320 Church St NW
- Huntsville, AL 35801
Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives
- 114 West Pryor Street
- Athens, Ala.
- (256) 771-7578
Veterans Park Memorial Room
- W Alabama St
- Florence, Ala. 35630
- (256) 760-6416
Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial
- 418 Paddle Wheel Drive
- Guntersville, Ala. 35976
Scottsboro Veterans Memorial Park
- 1616 Heroes Drive
- Scottsboro, Ala.
If you know of a Veterans Memorial or Museum that should be included in this list, reach out to us at news@whnt.com