Museums and memorials to visit this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a day to honor the men and women who served in our nation’s military branches.

Many will want to take a moment to reflect on what that means to them. These places have been set aside in our communities to honor and remember those who served.

Albertville Veterans Monuments

  • Marshall County Courthouse
  • 133 S Emmett St
  • Albertville, AL 35950

Albertville Veterans Memorial

(Photo: City of Albertville)
  • Graham Park
  • 207 Baltimore Ave
  • Albertville, AL 35950

Cost of Freedom Veterans’ Museum

  • 135 North Main Street
  • Arab, Alabama 35016

Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial

  • View from Veterans Memorial Park in Huntsville
  • The Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial.
  • 200 Monroe St NW
  • Huntsville, Ala. 35801

U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum

  • (Photo: U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum)
  • (Photo: U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum)
  • 2060A Airport Road
  • Huntsville, Ala. 35801

Patriot’s Mosaic

  • Patriot’s Mosaic
  • The 2013 Patriot’s Mosaic is still on display, but has been moved around the corner of the building to make room for the 2014 image to be unveiled next week. (Photo: Facebook.com/visionsofvetshsv)
  • The 2014 Patriot’s Mosaic is unveiled. (Photo: David Kumbroch/WHNT News 19)
  • A closer view of some of the image in the Patriot’s Mosaic. (Photo: David Kumbroch/WHNT News 19)
  • Huntsville Depot Museum
  • 320 Church St NW
  • Huntsville, AL 35801

Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives

  • 114 West Pryor Street
  • Athens, Ala.
  • (256) 771-7578

Veterans Park Memorial Room

  • W Alabama St
  • Florence, Ala. 35630
  • (256) 760-6416

Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial

  • 418 Paddle Wheel Drive
  • Guntersville, Ala. 35976

Scottsboro Veterans Memorial Park

  • 1616 Heroes Drive
  • Scottsboro, Ala.

If you know of a Veterans Memorial or Museum that should be included in this list, reach out to us at news@whnt.com

