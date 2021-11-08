Museums and memorials to visit this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a day to honor the men and women who served in our nation’s military branches.

Many will want to take a moment to reflect on what that means to them. These places have been set aside in our communities to honor and remember those who served.

Albertville Veterans Monuments

Marshall County Courthouse

133 S Emmett St

Albertville, AL 35950

Albertville Veterans Memorial

(Photo: City of Albertville)

Graham Park

207 Baltimore Ave

Albertville, AL 35950

Cost of Freedom Veterans’ Museum

135 North Main Street

Arab, Alabama 35016

Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial

View from Veterans Memorial Park in Huntsville





The Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial.

200 Monroe St NW

Huntsville, Ala. 35801

U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum

(Photo: U.S. Veterans Memorial Museum)

2060A Airport Road

Huntsville, Ala. 35801

Patriot’s Mosaic



The 2013 Patriot’s Mosaic is still on display, but has been moved around the corner of the building to make room for the 2014 image to be unveiled next week. (Photo: Facebook.com/visionsofvetshsv)



The 2014 Patriot’s Mosaic is unveiled. (Photo: David Kumbroch/WHNT News 19)

A closer view of some of the image in the Patriot’s Mosaic. (Photo: David Kumbroch/WHNT News 19)

Huntsville Depot Museum

320 Church St NW

Huntsville, AL 35801

Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives

114 West Pryor Street

Athens, Ala.

(256) 771-7578

W Alabama St

Florence, Ala. 35630

(256) 760-6416

Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial

418 Paddle Wheel Drive

Guntersville, Ala. 35976

Scottsboro Veterans Memorial Park

1616 Heroes Drive

Scottsboro, Ala.

If you know of a Veterans Memorial or Museum that should be included in this list, reach out to us at news@whnt.com