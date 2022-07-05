MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – A woman in Muscle Shoals turned 102 years old on Tuesday, July 5.

Mamie Lansdell celebrated her birthday with dozens of friends and family members at the Cypress Cove Center in Muscle Shoals. She told News 19 that she was very happy to celebrate with so many people.

“Everybody is just so sweet to me and good to me,” Lansdell said. “It’s just like being at home.”

Lansdell told News 19 that there is no secret to living as long as she has. she said all you have to do is “eat good and live good.”

Lansdell later said that she has not lost any of her energy, and that she plans to ride a mechanical bull to celebrate her 103rd birthday next year.