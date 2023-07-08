MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — Cypress Cove’s oldest resident is celebrating a special birthday.

Surrounded by friends and family, Mamie Lansdell celebrated her 103rd birthday on Friday.

Her secret to longevity?

“To be happy and to love everybody,” said Lansdell. “You got to love to be loved and when someone does something wrong don’t talk about it, pray for them.”

At 103 years old Lansdell isn’t done making plans for the future including a big goal for her next birthday.

“Next year I’m gonna ride a bull,” said Lansdell.

