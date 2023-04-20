FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A red carpet showing of the Muscle Shoals documentary will be held at the historic Shoals Theater in Florence on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The Muscle Shoals documentary features the rich musical history of the Shoals Area, including the development of FAME Recording Studios and Muscle Shoals Sound among others. Judy Hood, Chairman of the Muscle Shoals Music Foundation, told News 19 that the documentary has helped educate people across the world about the Shoals Area’s musical influence.

“From a tourism perspective, from a music industry perspective, from an economic development perspective, it would be hard to quantify the economic impact that film has had on the Shoals Area,” Hood said.

The film’s director, cinematographer, and other crew members will be attending the showing. There will also be several historic musicians and producers as well.

