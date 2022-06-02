HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Summer Movies in the Park by Downtown Huntsville, Inc. returns in June with several family friendly flicks!

Summer Movies in the Park will be held at the Constitution Hall Park in Downtown Huntsville. They will play live music before the movies start.

Piper and Leaf will be open for movie-goers to buy drinks and a themed food truck will be at each showing.

Music will start at 7:30 p.m. and the movie will start at sunset. The movie lineup is below:

June 3 – Encanto

June 10 – Big Hero 6

June 17 – Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

June 24 – The Parent Trap (1998)