MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, News 19 participates in the Founder’s Day of Caring, a day where teams from each Nexstar Media Group, Inc. station help a local charity or organization in their area.
This year, the News 19 family celebrated 27 years of our parent company while giving back to the community, helping pack bookbags for foster children with the local organization Kids to Love!
Kids to Love is a Huntsville-based, non-profit organization founded by Lee Marshall. In a recent interview with News 19, she said, “The number one reason kids come into foster care is poverty. The number one way we get them out is education… and it starts with a backpack.”
Each backpack will be distributed across Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi and Georgia to foster kids in need. Students from elementary to college will receive necessities like pens and pencils, calculators, folders, and even words of encouragement.
These bags will go to the children as school begins, but it will also offer them a chance to have something permanent that belongs to them, which is why the annual program is called ‘More than a Backpack’.
“So as kids move from foster homes or maybe they’re moving back, these are the packs that they’re actually going to put their items in, their clothing in their toys in. So that’s why it’s called more than a backpack because it’s used for more than just school,” said Heather Carlton with Kids to Love.
As we got closer to the event, donation boxes became available in our station so that staff could donate items as well.