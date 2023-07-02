JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — It all started with 300 dollars worth of fireworks and a dream.

That’s how J.R’s Fireworks got its start, and over 50 years later the business is still running strong.

The store’s owner, J.R. Hodges, describes his customers as family.

“You’ve seen the customers come in and you thank them for coming,” said Hodges. “They say we come every year, it’s our place you know”

That family feeling is mutual between Hodges and his customers.

“Its turned into a family tradition really every year,” one customer shopping said. “The people here are kind, the customer service is amazing and they offer a military discount, really respectful to veterans.”

If you’ve never been to J.R.’s Fireworks or are still looking to get your fireworks for Independence Day, the store is located just past mile marker 124 on HWY 72 in Woodville.