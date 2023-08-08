HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Land Trust of North Alabama invites you to dance under the stars at the bowl of Three Caves to party it up while supporting a good cause.

The Moon Over Three Caves Dance is slated for Saturday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m. as organizers effort to save fresh water sources and great natural lands.

Live music featuring the Dawn Osborn Band will fill the caves with sound while you enjoy food provided by Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which will have a vegetarian option. Two drink tickets are included in the price of admission, with additional wine and beer available on-site.

A silent auction will also be held, with all bids taking place online. Items include unique experiences on Land Trust properties, local art, and a variety of products or services donated by local businesses.

Bidding starts at 8 a.m. on the day of the dance and will end at 9:30 p.m. For full details about the auction, you can visit the Land Trust’s website here.

Casual dress is encouraged, as are close-toed shoes due to the gravel area. Organizers also remind those attending that the temperature typically stays around 55 degrees all year long, so dress accordingly.

While there isn’t any parking at Three Caves, organizers say a free shuttle service will start running at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to continue running throughout the evening.

There will also be a designated drop-off and pickup location for those using Uber, Lyft or taxi at the Mountain Springs Pool parking lot, located next to Three Caves at 905 Kennamer Dr. SE.

Organizers encourage anyone with limited accessibility to reach out to them prior to the event so they can make arrangements. You can send them any such requests here.

Tickets range in price from $100 to $1,000, will not be sold at the door, and are non-refundable. For full ticket details or more information on the event, visit the Land Trust of North Alabama’s site here.