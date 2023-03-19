MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Usually firefighters are the ones putting out the fires, but to raise funds, the Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue (MVFR) will be starting up a fire on the grill for its annual Fireman’s BBQ.

The fire/rescue relies heavily on fundraisers and donations to support its operations. According to MVFR’s spokesperson James Filley, the rising cost of goods has made their equipment more expensive and fire engine prices have inflated as much as 20%. Despite the rising costs, Filley aid that the equipment is still critical to their jobs.

MVFR works with RD’s Smokehouse to sell pans of pulled pork, chicken, potato salad and coleslaw. The pans of pulled pork and chicken are $50 and potato salad or coleslaw are $40 a pan.

They are also selling Comfort Color t-shirts for $30.

Preorders for the BBQ and t-shirts end on April 20, but the BBQ will be available for pickup on a day of your choosing April 27-29.

With RD’s help, Filley said that the first Fireman’s BBQ in 2022 was a great success as they sold 150 pork butts over the 3-day period.

For more information on the fire/rescue or to pre-order, you can visit MVFR’s website.