MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A mobile food pantry is stopping in Madison to provide free groceries to anyone in need.

One Generation Away will give fresh produce, pantry staples, and more to anyone who comes through the drive-thru pantry.

There is no paperwork or registration required to receive food.

“We are thrilled to serve the Madison County community again this month, and we hope that these groceries are a blessing to all who receive them,” said Chris Whitney, the founder and CEO of OneGenAway, in a statement.

The mobile pantry event will happen on Saturday, October 14, at Discovery Middle School, located at 1304 Hughes Rd.

Food distribution will start at 9 a.m. and continue until 10:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given out.