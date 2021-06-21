Miss Black Rocket City crowns Nevaeh Eggleston as 2021 winner

MADISON, Ala. — Nevaeh Eggleston was crowned Miss Black Rocket City 2021 on June 19 at the Restoration Church in Madison.

The pageant was hosted by local self-esteem coach and entrepreneur, Karlecia Swan. This is the third annual pageant, which was founded by Keisha Hammonds.

Eggleston is a sophomore at the University of Kentucky, who represented the platform of ending childhood hunger. She was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

First runner up, Farrah Sanders, is a student at the University of Alabama and was awarded a $500 scholarship.

The contestants competed in fitness-wear, personal style, evening gown and final question areas of competition.

Prior to the onstage competition, the contestants were judged in the other areas of the competition: personal interview, scholastic achievement, and community service.

The pageant was held on Juneteenth, the now 12th federally recognized holiday, “The Juneteenth Holiday is a celebration of our Black American Ancestors and symbolizes a breakthrough in this country. This pageant serves as a celebration of our local Black community, and especially these young women who are living with passion and purpose .” founder, Keisha Hammonds, said in a press release.

