HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A group of Madison County students attended Space Camp programs, cost-free, thanks to Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosts children from all over the world to learn about space and explore their passion for the STEM industry during the Space Camp programs. 34 students from Huntsville and Madison City Schools, Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama and Girls, Inc. will get their chance to do so as well.

In 2021, Meta granted $300,000 to bring children to Space Camp, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp who might otherwise not be able to attend. Since then, 50 students have attended the programs.

“Students from around the world attend our Space Camp programs as they explore their passion for science and technology, and this investment helps us give those in our own neighborhood that same opportunity to launch their futures,” Dr. Kimberly Robinson, Rocket Center CEO and Executive Director, said in a statement.

Meta has been a part of the Rocket City community since 2018 when they broke ground on its data center in Huntsville. In June, the company announced a $1.5 billion addition to the data center which will bring 300 more jobs to the area.

“Meta is proud to call Huntsville home and to partner with organizations making a positive difference in the community,” said Katie Comer, head of community development with Meta. “Space Camp at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center is a unique educational experience only available here in Huntsville, and we’re thrilled to provide this learning opportunity to local students.”