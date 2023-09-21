(WHNT) — As we near October, a campaign that is near and dear to our hearts at News 19 has kicked off!

The American Cancer Society’s Men Wear Pink of North Alabama campaign has officially begun, as 22 men from across the community will try to raise $100,000 locally in the fight against breast cancer.

The kickoff was held at the historic Weeden House in Downtown Huntsville. Campaign ambassadors, including News 19’s own Jerry Hayes, will use the power of pink to raise money and awareness of breast cancer during the month of October.

Last year, Jerry raised $7,500, with a lot of that coming from a t-shirt campaign that featured a mustachioed 1979 Jerry Hayes on the front.

He’s working with Green Pea Press on another ‘Retro Jerry’ shirt for this year, so stay tuned.

Until then, you can still make a donation to his campaign by clicking on this link.