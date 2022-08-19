FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Sugar! She’s a 10-month pup living at Florence Lauderdale Animal Services.

Sugar is described as being 45 pounds, and a “shy and sweet gal.” She is shy at first, but really likes people.

According to the shelter, Sugar is looking for a family of her own who can take her out on a doggy day out, get to know and lover her, and provide a warm, loving home.

(Florence Lauderdale Animal Services)

If you are interested in meeting Sugar, call the shelter at 256-760-6676. The staff at the humane society will then work with the foster family to make sure you and this sweet girl are a “paw-some” match!

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is a shelter located at 3240 Roberson Road in Florence. See their animals available for adoption here.