(WHNT) — News 19 has a new, ‘smaller’ face joining the team this holiday season…. all the way from the North Pole! We’re happy to introduce Newman, our ‘Holiday Intern’ to the team!

Newman will be joining our team for the holidays to spread cheer, laughs and make sure Steve Johnson stays off the naughty list!

We’ve seen some elves across the Tennessee Valley get a little crazy so we are hoping Newman isn’t up to too many tricks… but it seems that may have been wishful thinking.

Newman got into the mics overnight…

We want our viewers to get in on the fun as well! We’d love to see your ‘Elf on the Shelf’ and all their crazy creations. We may air them on News 19 at 9 a.m.

Submissions begin on December 1 and will run through the Christmas holiday.

You can submit your photos using the form below.

If you have any questions or issues, please let us know by emailing interactive@whnt.com.