HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet Konner! He’s an adoptable 4-year-old pup that first came to the Greater Huntsville Humane Society in April.

(Greater Huntsville Humane Society)

Konner is described by those at the humane society as the “sweetest boy” who loves everyone he meets. He likes to be close to people, follow them around, and curl up next to them while they read and relax. His favorite thing is getting scratches on his head and jaw.

Konner is fully potty-trained and knows what bedtime means!

Konner is currently in a foster home. If you are interested in meeting Konner, fill out an application at ghhs.org. The staff at the humane society will then work with the foster family to make sure you and Konner are a “paw-some” match!

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society is a no-kill shelter located at 2812 Johnson Road SW in Huntsville. To see a list of available pets for adoption, click here.