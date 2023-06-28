HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — With the extreme heat sweeping across North Alabama, officials are urging everyone to stay inside as much as possible and stay hydrated.

But, our elderly in the community are at a higher risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Dan Krautter of Crestwood Medical Center.

“If you have different medical conditions, that can put you at even higher risk,” added Dr. Krautter.

He is urging everyone, not just senior citizens to be fueling up with water and electrolytes.

“I actually like Pedialyte,” said Dr. Krautter, “I know it’s supposed to be labeled for kids but it actually has a good mix of potassium and sodium, and sugar-free Pedialyte for diabetics.”

Sometimes, senior citizens need extra help and care, especially in cases of severe weather like the extreme heat the Tennessee Valley is set to be facing.

Enabled Madison is an organization aimed at helping the elderly and homebound in the community.

While they do make house visits to assist their clients, they strongly urge loved ones to check on the elderly in their family or anyone older person that they know.

“It’s not good enough to say you’re going to check on someone if you have a loved one or you have someone who is struggling with health issues check on them, ” said Enabled Madison Executive Director Ann Anderson, “This isn’t a time to just call them and say “How are you doing?” this is a time to go and see if they have the AC on they have a fan on keeping hydrated with water just be there, because I know from experience if I call my mother she’ll say everything’s fine.”

While the extreme temperatures will continue the rest of the week, be sure to check on your senior citizens as well as stay hydrated and stay inside if all possible.