Making Sweet Music In Geraldine – Band Director, Lauren Roszell Wins $319

DeKalb County, Ala. – “She strives for perfection. She holds high expectations for herself as well as her students in her band,” said Geraldine’s Assistant Principal Chrystal Henderson. Band Director, Lauren Roszell, is this week’s Tools for Teachers winner.

“The kids have the upmost respect for her,” said Henderson.

This includes the student who wrote in.

“I love her so much. She is such a great teacher,” said sax player Dreama Bishop.

“There were seven kids in the band when I took the job. We have around 65 fifth through twelve graders,” said Roszell. “It’s been a long road of a lot of hard work. The kids are the ones that built the program.”

Dreama Bishop is one of her prize students.

“She is one of my leaders, one of my blossoming leaders in the band program itself.” Said Roszell.

And some advice for fellow teachers through this pandemic.

“We will get through this. This too shall pass. Keep working with your kids. Keep inspiring your kids. Keep trying to make the world a better place and keep teaching.”





Tools for Teachers is sponsored by the North Alabama Educators Credit Union.

