WHNT News 19 hosting Make-A-Wish Telethon Monday, August 24

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Help make a child’s wish come true with WHNT News 19.

WHNT News 19 partnered with Window World and America’s Thrift Stores to host the 2020 Make-A-Wish Alabama Telethon on Monday, August 20th.

You can watch the telethon on WHNT News 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and you can donate to the Make-A-Wish program by texting WISHES to 243725. The telethon will be virtual this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Make-A-Wish is dedicated to helping children with critical illnesses.

The Make-A-Wish website states, “wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals, and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic. And still, others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy.”

The nonprofit says a wish come true can be a crucial turning point in the lives of children diagnosed with critical illnesses. And wishes are waiting to be answered.

There are 275 children around Alabama waiting to have their wishes answered. Make-A-Wish Alabama says about 80 of those children are in north Alabama.

WHNT News 19 will provide a number to call on Monday, the day of the telethon.