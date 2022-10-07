FLORENCE, Ala. – Teachers and students at Forest Hills Elementary School threw a surprise celebration for Luke Reaves, a ten-year-old Make-A-Wish Foundation recipient.

As Luke entered the school, students and teachers lined the hallways with signs and posters to cheer and give high-fives. Afterward, the students in Luke’s class gathered to take a group picture.

Megan Keenum, Luke’s teacher, told News 19 that Luke is the type of student that loves to learn.

“I absolutely love teaching. This is my happy place. But when you have students like Luke, it just motivates you that much more,” Keenum said.

Luke’s mother, Emily Reaves, was also at the school to celebrate.

“It’s been very touching to see how excited the teachers and the kids have been to celebrate Luke and just really make this moment extra special,” Reaves said. “I just hope it makes him feel celebrated and even more excited for this trip that he’s going on, and knowing that he’s got so many friends here that are so happy for him.”

Luke is very passionate about science and astronomy. On October 9, Luke and his family will be going to the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, as a part of the Make-a-Wish Foundation.