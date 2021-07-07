Scottsboro girl looks forward to celebrating one-year cancer free with Dolly Parton-inspired clubhouse

SCOTTSBORO, Ala.- July 7, 2021 is a very special day for a very special young Jackson County girl.

It was Hadley Murphree’s sixth birthday. She has survived more than what some experience their whole lives.

News 19 hopes to help grant wishes for Make-a-Wish kids all over North Alabama this week, but COVID-19 may be getting in the way of Hadley’s wish.

“Hermit crabs. They got pretty shells and stuff,” Hadley said as she showed News 19 her favorite “toys” in her room.

Hadley is all glitz and glam, just like her favorite country music artist Dolly Parton.

It’s not just Dolly she loves, though, it is all things country.

She has even named her pet goats after country singers.

“This is Kenny Rogers, Reba McEntire, Johnny,” Hadley said as she pointed out her four-legged friends.

While this farm girl is all smiles now, that was not the case last spring.

“She had been sick for a few months, it started in November and in February, actually on Valentine’s Day, we were coming home from gymnastics and she felt a knot on her neck so we went and had it checked out. She did antibiotics several times and did blood work, then a biopsy in April, on my birthday we got the results and found out she had Hodgkin’s Lymphoma,” said Kori Murphree, Hadley’s mother.

Two weeks later, they were at St. Jude’s Hospital in Memphis.

Hadley needed several rounds of chemo, but she was able to undergo some at a hospital in Huntsville.

“She had some bad days but she overall did really good with it. She even cheered while she went through chemo,” Kori added.

It was also a tough time for her parents who both could not be with Hadley at the same time in the hospital due to COVID-19.

“They let him go the first three days then I was the only one with her. Hard on both of us. He was at home and couldn’t see her. Everybody talks about how strong she is because she didn’t act like it bothered her at all. When her hair started to come out, we cut her hair short at first, then she told us she wanted to shave her hair. She was super tough about it and wanted to try on all her headbands and hats,” Kori said.

Now, the Murphree’s are getting ready for a big check-up and hoping to celebrate one-year cancer free.

Make-A-Wish is also hoping to make her dreams come true with a new clubhouse inspired by the queen of country glam: Dolly.

“A little stage and microphone so she could sing, but she likes the glitzy look. She loves the butterfly flowers like they have at Dollywood. Anything to do with her,” Kori explained.

The clubhouse is currently still in the works.

While Hadley dreams of meeting Dolly in the flesh, she tells News 19 that having a clubhouse inspired by her right on her front lawn is definitely a wish granted.

