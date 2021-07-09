Olivia’s Story: Wishing for a new adventure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Six-year-old Olivia Noland knows her way around the St. Jude Huntsville Clinic the way other kids her age know their way around school.

Since September, she’s traveled here once a week from her home in Muscle Shoals; the weekly chemotherapy appointments, following three months of treatment at St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Her mother Kristy Clopton says it all started last June.

“Her pediatrician in Tuscumbia sent us here to Huntsville for some tests and the radiologist determined she had leukemia. It was very unexpected. We were having some bone scans done because we couldn’t figure out why she was hurting. They sent us straight to St. Jude in Memphis.”

The staff at St. Jude recommended Olivia to Make-A-Wish, which grants wishes to critically ill children. Currently, Olivia is one of more than 280 children on the Make-A-Wish Alabama waitlist.

Her wish is for an outdoor play space, with an area for tea parties and a fire pit for smores. With Olivia’s health concerns, the family can no longer enjoy camping like they used to and her treatment makes her sensitive to the sun. So, some evening adventures would be perfect.

“When it starts to get dark and the lightning bugs come out… she starts yelling at her papa to come so she can catch lightning bugs,” her mother says.

If you’d like to help make Olivia’s wish come true, you can donate to Make-A-Wish Alabama. All donations help critically ill children in the state. No contribution is too small. To make a secure online donation, click here.

If you prefer to donate by check, you can send one made payable to Make-A-Wish Alabama to their headquarters: 1 Perimeter Park S., Suite 100S, Birmingham, AL 35243

Finally, if you’re a contractor who would like to bring a smile to the face of a sick child, you can contact Make-A-Wish Alabama to learn about specific wishes where your expertise would be invaluable. Please call (205) 254-9474 or you can email Make-A-Wish North Alabama Development Director Lacy Fitzpatrick at lfitzpatrick@alabama.wish.org