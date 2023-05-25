(WHNT) — Who’s ready to grant some wishes?! We are so excited to be partnering up with Make-A-Wish Alabama again for another telethon, this year on News 19 This Morning!

News 19 Anchor Lauren Layton has spent the last few months getting to know multiple families across the Tennessee Valley, waiting for their child’s wish to be granted.

A single wish can cost up to $10,000 and there are nearly 300 children waiting for wishes in Alabama.

Over the next several weeks, you will meet several children waiting for their wish from Make-A-Wish. You can help make their dream a reality!

Their stories will air on Thursdays during News 19 This Morning at 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., then will be re-run on News 19 at 4 p.m.

The ‘Wake Up for Wishes’ telethon will be on June 22 all morning long on WHNT and North Alabama’s CW! But, you don’t have to wait until then to make a difference.

If you’d like to help Alabama children get the wish of a lifetime, you can text “WISHES” to 243725 or you can donate online here.