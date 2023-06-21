MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Make-A-Wish Alabama works to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses; one of those children is 10-year-old Tiana Vega.

Tiana has Rett Syndrome. It is a rare neurological disorder that greatly impacts bodily functions.

“Part of Rett Syndrome is having pretty much low muscle tone in a sense and that includes all the muscles internally,” Tiana’s mom Jeannette explained. “Your stomach’s a muscle, your whole GI tract is a muscle.”

Tiana gets calories and nutrients through meals delivered through a G-tube connected to her stomach. This is part of her evolving care.

“She wasn’t born this way. She had normal development until about 2 years old,” Tiana’s dad, Victor said.

She hit her developmental milestones only slightly delayed.

“She could use her hands, she could feed herself. She had a few words she’d say once, like ‘Mama,’ which she’d say for like a week then it would disappear. Then a new word would come then it would disappear,” mom Jeannette said.

Tiana was diagnosed by HudsonAlpha through genome testing.

“One thing that’s been a benefit of living here in the Huntsville area, once we got the diagnosis, one of the first things we found out is here, near us, there are two Rett syndrome-specific clinics. One is down at UAB in Birmingham, the other one is a Vanderbilt in Nashville. We have the option to drive to Rett syndrome specific clinic. Other places where we’ve lived, that wasn’t available, we’d have to fly to be able to get that specialty care,” dad Victor said.

Since then, the family has also utilized Children’s Rehabilitation Services.

“They’ve helped us get wheelchairs, walking devices, physician’s bed. just things that make her life a little easier long-term as we get older and she gets older and bigger and that way its manageable to still handle her,” Jeannette said.

Tiana’s needs continue to change.

“She has lost her ability to speak,” Victor said. “She doesn’t have functional hand-use, so she has this device to help her speak. It has an infrared sensor that bounces off her eyes and she uses her eyes as the mouse to pick the words that she wants to say,” Jeannette said.

Regardless of any changes or challenges Tiana faces, her dad said one thing will not change.

“Rett Syndrome has not taken her ability to think. Developmentally she intellectually is there. She just has a body that’s fighting her every day.”

That frustration can lead the child to sometimes get overwhelmed; however, there is one thing her parents and sisters, Aliyah and Sofia, know will always calm her down.

“She loves music! Maybe because Jeannette and I were musicians, amateur musicians. We play in local orchestras and bands,” Victor said. “Since she was born, these girls have been involved in us dragging them over to all our practices.”

Music bonds the entire Vega family. Tiana definitely has her favorites.

“I love songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda,” she said through her Tobii. Tobii is assistive technology for communication. It is a machine that tracks Tiana’s eyes.

After programming it with any facts the family would like, Tiana can focus on an icon, and Tobii will read the fact associated with it. In this instance, the icon is a photo of Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Victor explained that she learned about him and his songs after Jeannette landed a role in the pit orchestra for a local musical production.

“Jeannette was playing in the pit orchestra for the Bob Jones production of ‘In the Heights’. In the Heights is Lin Manuel Miranda’s first musical. It was being played every day at home because Jeannette kept practicing every day at home over and over,” Victor said.

Tiana seems to react to any of his work.

“She must obviously hear it the same way we do. We can just pinpoint, ‘oh he wrote that music.'”

No matter the music, her response remains the same.

“On days when she’s having a tough time, we can put that music on and it soothe her,” Jeannette said. “His music, from the Moana soundtrack, to In the Heights, then Hamilton came out and that was helpful too.”

Her love for the artist is what influenced her Make-A-Wish request: To see Hamilton on Broadway.

“She struggles so much day-to-day, so to see her in her element of music, it just brings joy to everybody,” Jeannette said.

The family works closely with Make-A-Wish Alabama, raising money during the Trailblaze challenge each year.

“Part of the reason we support it [Make A Wish], give our money to it as well is because we see the affect it has, not only on the children but the families as well. I always thought it was just the kids but seeing some of these wishes be granted and the relief that the parent may get, just to see a smile on their kid’s face, whether they got something, or met someone or went somewhere, its a small a piece in time that they remember forever. That little bit of peace and lack of anxiety over the diagnosis, allows them to just continue.”

The Vegas look forward to their turn getting to have an experience like that.

“Traveling anywhere with [Tiana] is very difficult, its very complicated, its very involved, just in the planning aspects of it. Sometimes we just don’t even have the mental capacity to even try to get to a starting point to plan something like that. So we are definitely grateful from that aspect that we can just take a breath and just relax for a minute and just enjoy as a family.”

Victor explained that even just a few days away from the day-to-day life, can make a huge difference.

“The truth is, the day after the wish is done, life’s right back to where it was. There’s no stopping, there’s no rest on this. Its for their whole life. That little bit of relief goes a long way.”

Tiana’s family loves to travel, but they are thrilled to have an opportunity to take her to a place where she can be fully immersed in her favorite thing.

“She just loves to see and enjoy life for what it is. She is just a blessing, feeding that to us all. We all could learn something from that,” Jeannette said.

A single wish can cost up to $10,000.

