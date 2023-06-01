ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Make-A-Wish Alabama wants to send 5-year-old Noah Sheahan and his family to Disney World!

Noah loves all things Disney, but he has a special love for Star Wars. So much so, he named his new puppy, Vader, after the Sith Lord. Many of his toys are from a galaxy far, far away, but one stands out, grounding him in Athens. It is a purple plushie toy he got after a major operation.

“Look at this!” Noah said. “It’s my kidney.”

Noah is almost two years out from his kidney transplant at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

“They had to cut him basically down the middle,” Noah’s dad Bobby said.

The transplant is one of about 10 surgeries he has had to endure since his kidney disease diagnosis shortly after he was born.

“Over the course of a couple days, he had just gotten weaker and weaker, and the next thing we knew they did a scan of him just to make sure. They found he only had one kidney and they found out that one was damaged from a blockage as well,” Bobby said. “Up until he got his transplant he was doing Peritoneal dialysis.”

Dialysis was a long and painful process for Noah.

“There’s a tube coming out of his belly where we would attach another tube from the dialysis machine,” Bobby said.” “When you have a two-year-old attached to it who can’t go five feet, it was definitely a struggle.”

Once he got the transplant, however, his parents said life began a positive transition.

“He was like a new person, his whole life changed.”

He still has to go back to Children’s Hospital every three months for years to come. Noah is proud of the battle wound he calls his “cut.”

“He likes to show off his scar to people,” mom Katie said.

Now that Noah is feeling better, Make-A-Wish wants to make his Jedi status official with a trip to Disney World, including a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

“It kind of seems like a new chapter of our lives to celebrate. We can relax a little bit because we don’t have that weight hanging over us so it’s going to be special,” Bobby said.

Noah said he can’t wait to receive a lightsaber of his own finally.

“I want the blue one!” Noah said.

A single wish can cost up to $10,000. News 19 and Make-A-Wish Alabama are teaming up to host the Wake Up for Wishes telethon on June 22 all morning long on WHNT and North Alabama’s CW! If you’re interested in helping Alabama children get the wish of a lifetime, click here.